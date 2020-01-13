Oscar nominations 2020: The complete list

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards have been revealed this morning in Los Angeles. The nominees for all 24 categories were unveiled by Issa Rae and John Cho.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Like last year, the ceremony will go without a host.

You’ll find the nominations list here following the announcement.

PICTURE:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”



DIRECTOR:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917"

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917"

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

ANIMATED SHORT:

“Dcera”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

SOUND MIXING:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

SOUND EDITING:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

COSTUME DESIGN:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

FILM EDITING:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917"

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

INTERNATIONAL FILM:

“Corpus Chisti”

“Honeyland”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

ANIMATED FEATURE:

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4"

ORIGINAL SONG:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4"

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2"

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

VISUAL EFFECTS:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917"

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917"

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

