While accepting the supporting actor trophy for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Brad Pitt made sure to thank all eight of his costars.

Yes, eight.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt began. “I want to thank my costars Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet... Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

The joke, which sent the “Once Upon a Time...” cast and the rest of the audience at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium into fits of laughter, referred to the many, many images of women’s feet in Tarantino’s alternate history of the Manson murders. (The director’s on-screen obsession with feet — which has often been glossed as a “foot fetish” — dates back to Uma Thurman in “Pulp Fiction.”)

Pitt also offered some self-deprecating humor in wake of his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie (and in front of another ex-wife, “The Morning Show” winner Jennifer Aniston, who smiled good-naturedly.)

“It was a difficult part,” he said. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife... It was a big stretch.”

“I love our communities,” he continued. “It’s been amazing to me. Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know holiness. We’ve all had to laugh at our ridiculousness and we know funny and we bring that to the screen and god damn I think that’s a worthy endeavor. I think the simple math is some projects work and some don’t. Just get onto the next and keep telling stories.”