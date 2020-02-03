Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Film academy’s apparent Oscar ‘predictions’ leave Twitter users confused

The stunned audience after it learned that “Moonlight” and not the previously announced “La La Land” had won the best picture Oscar in 2017.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
9:20 PM
Oscar watchers may have gotten flashbacks to 2017’s “envelope-gate” Monday afternoon when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences appeared to post its official “predictions” for this year’s Oscars on Twitter, showing Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” winning best picture and Sam Mendes taking best director for “1917.”

Coming a day before this year’s Oscars voting period ends on Tuesday, the widely shared tweet quickly sparked confusion, with many wondering if the organization had accidentally leaked the winners of Sunday’s show in advance or had its account hacked somehow.

“Wait, did you just spoil the whole thing?” one Twitter user asked. “A Social Media Manager is having a bad day,” wrote another.

In fact, the puzzling tweet — which tracked with what are widely considered the front-runners in a number of races — was connected to the launch of an automated social media widget called the Oscars Prediction Experience that allows users to create and share their own Oscar ballots in advance of the show on Sunday.

The academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in response to the bewilderment, the group shared a tweet from awards pundit Kris Tapley, who wrote, “Everyone chill, it’s a predictions app!”

Josh Rottenberg
Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, and his work has also appeared in the New York Times, Fast Company and other publications.
