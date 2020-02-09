Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Huh? Hollywood’s A-listers seem confused by Eminem’s Oscars performance

Eminem performs at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Eminem performs at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
7:24 PM
Share

Some Hollywood heavyweights didn’t appear too impressed by Eminem’s surprise Oscar’s performance Sunday night. Others were really digging it.

The rapper took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards to perform his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” the lead single of the film “8 Mile,” also released that year. The track won best original song in 2003.

Here’s a peek at some of the audience’s mixed reactions:

Advertisement

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsAwardsOscars
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement