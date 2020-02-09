Huh? Hollywood’s A-listers seem confused by Eminem’s Oscars performance

Some Hollywood heavyweights didn’t appear too impressed by Eminem’s surprise Oscar’s performance Sunday night. Others were really digging it.
The rapper took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards to perform his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” the lead single of the film “8 Mile,” also released that year. The track won best original song in 2003.
Here’s a peek at some of the audience’s mixed reactions:
Accurate. pic.twitter.com/ewtWRrT3Sw— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 10, 2020
Advertisement
Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem.— Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ
Kelly Marie Tran rapping along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/fZmWYsqEkX— Daily Kelly Marie Tran (@tranIoan) February 10, 2020