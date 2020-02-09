Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Natalie Portman dons cape with names of snubbed female directors on Oscars carpet

Natalie Portman on the Oscars’ red carpet.
On the Oscars 2020 red carpet, Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape with the names of all the women directors not nominated.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
4:49 PM
Share

Natalie Portman strutted onto the 92nd Academy Awards’ red carpet in protest.

Natalie Portman on the Oscars’ red carpet.
Natalie Portman arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Oscar winner wore a black Dior cape with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated Sunday.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told a Times reporter on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

Advertisement

“Little Women” director Greta Gerwig, “The Farewell’s” Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed “Queen and Slim,” were among the names etched in gold on her cape.

Natalie Portman arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Natalie Portman arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsAwardsOscars
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement