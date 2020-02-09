Oscars reminder: No woman has won a screenplay award in 12 years

Taika Waititi’s sentimental satire “Jojo Rabbit” won the Oscar for adapted screenplay Sunday, prevailing over, among other nominees, Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of “Little Women.”

That outcome, coupled with “Parasite’s” victory in the original screenplay category, means that no woman has won an Oscar for writing in 12 years. (Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote “1917" with Sam Mendes, was the only other woman nominated this year.)

Gerwig’s inventive adaptation of “Little Women” had won several honors prior to the Oscars, including USC’s prestigious Scripter Award.

Diablo Cody was the last woman to win a writing Oscar, triumphing for her original screenplay for the 2007 film, “Juno.” In adapted, the drought goes back further: Diana Ossana won for 2005’s “Brokeback Mountain,” which she wrote with Larry McMurtry.