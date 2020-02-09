Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Oscars 2020: The backstage report on what you didn’t see on TV

Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock at the start of the Academy Awards on Sunday.
Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock at the opening of the Academy Awards on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Amy KaufmanStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
5:46 PM
Times reporter Amy Kaufman is backstage at the Oscars, catching winners first after their acceptance speeches and capturing the behind-the-scenes chatter as celebrity presenters prepare to walk on. Here’s a live diary of Kaufman’s night:

5:23 p.m. Maya Rudolph gets the party started. Rudolph was carrying a small empty bottle of tequila as she walked backstage, searching for a trash bin. “Tossy! Go bye-bye!” she said, throwing the trash away.

5:20 p.m. Timothée Chalamet and Chris Rock make a date. Rock exited the stage after his comedy bit and encountered Chalamet. “Murdered it, murdered it,” Chalamet said, embracing Rock in a huge hug in the backstage hallway. “Where are you headed later?” Rock asked the young actor, checking on his party schedule. “Let’s do dinner.”

5 p.m. The preshow jitters. Martin, who is to open the show with a comedy bit with Rock, is pacing back and forth with his hands crossed. He fixes his bow tie in a makeup mirror adjacent to the stage. “Do you have a script, by chance?” he asks the show producers. “I forgot to bring it out. As long as I have my opening line, I’m fine.”

Amy Kaufman
Amy Kaufman covers film, celebrity and pop culture at the Los Angeles Times. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.”
