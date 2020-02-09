Oscars 2020: The backstage report on what you didn’t see on TV

Times reporter Amy Kaufman is backstage at the Oscars, catching winners first after their acceptance speeches and capturing the behind-the-scenes chatter as celebrity presenters prepare to walk on. Here’s a live diary of Kaufman’s night:

5:23 p.m. Maya Rudolph gets the party started. Rudolph was carrying a small empty bottle of tequila as she walked backstage, searching for a trash bin. “Tossy! Go bye-bye!” she said, throwing the trash away.

5:20 p.m. Timothée Chalamet and Chris Rock make a date. Rock exited the stage after his comedy bit and encountered Chalamet. “Murdered it, murdered it,” Chalamet said, embracing Rock in a huge hug in the backstage hallway. “Where are you headed later?” Rock asked the young actor, checking on his party schedule. “Let’s do dinner.”

5 p.m. The preshow jitters. Martin, who is to open the show with a comedy bit with Rock, is pacing back and forth with his hands crossed. He fixes his bow tie in a makeup mirror adjacent to the stage. “Do you have a script, by chance?” he asks the show producers. “I forgot to bring it out. As long as I have my opening line, I’m fine.”