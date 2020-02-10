Partying with ‘Parasite’: How the historic Oscar winner celebrated the big night

First, they made history. But Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho and his “Parasite” cast and crew were still pinching themselves as their whirlwind night of celebration unfolded after the 92nd Academy Awards.

“It feels unreal,” said actor Choi Woo Shik, beaming in the middle of the packed Governors Ball immediately following the Oscars telecast. “92 years...”

He had just taken a selfie with Korean American actor John Cho, who’d announced “Parasite’s” nominations himself on live television. The biggest shock of the night, he said, was seeing his on-screen dad Song Kang Ho cry as “Parasite” won best picture.

Later, he said he’d even partake in celebratory karaoke at the Korean-themed party hosted by “Parasite” distributor Neon.

But many more tears of joy and celebration were in store for the South Koreans on Sunday night, where they were the toast of Hollywood as they walked into party after party together, greeted as heroes.

As Cho went on to chat up more members of the “Parasite” cast including actress Chang Hyae Jin, across the Governors Ball partygoers were buzzing over the film’s huge wins.

“I voted for ‘Parasite’!” said Amazon Studios head Ted Hope, complimenting a strong year in cinema voices including Lulu Wang’s Spirit award-winning “The Farewell” and French helmer Ladj Ly, whose “Les Miserables” was Amazon’s own nominee for the international feature Oscar.

Miky Lee, executive producer of “Parasite” who dazzled audiences inside and outside the Dolby Theatre with her acceptance speech, took a moment to chat. “It’s a historic moment,” she said. “I don’t know what it means for Hollywood but I definitely know what it means for us. This opens up doors for Korean moviemakers.”

By midnight the “Parasite” cast and crew had made their way across town to the buzziest party of the night: Neon’s own sprawling bash at Soho House, where faux peaches hung from trees and Lee held court in front of a stage.

The cast of “Parasite” celebrates its best picture victory at the Academy Awards on Sunday. (A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Just before 1 a.m., Bong arrived and shared a special moment with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” director Céline Sciamma, whose acclaimed film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and was released by Neon.

Inside a sea of people, Sciamma and Bong embraced. He grinned and placed his Oscar in her hands to hold. “Incredible!” she said. “This is like the future. You made this. You made it for us all.”

He beamed at her: “Tonight, we drink.”

And then Bong took the stage. Korean pop group A.C.E. had already opened for him earlier in the evening, performing as revelers packed two Soho House floors and several bars and dance floors waiting to glimpse the “Parasite” helmer.

Neon co-founder Tom Quinn introduced Bong to the stage as the entire party cheered and swarmed toward the front. As everyone’s favorite interpreter, Sharon Choi, stepped up to translate for him, he held out his hand. Still clutching his Oscar, he stopped her with a smile.

“Tonight, Sharon — it’s OK,” said Bong, relieving Choi of the translating duties that made her an unexpected awards favorite all season. “Just drink!”

Joining him onstage, Lee shouted out “die-hard K-pop lover” Quincy Jones in the front row. Elsewhere, Roger Corman and filmmaker Mary Lambert made the eclectic scene.

Said Quinn: “This is a win for all of us tonight.”