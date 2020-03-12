Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Disney postpones ‘Mulan,’ ‘New Mutants’ and ‘Antlers’ over coronavirus threat

la_ca_mulan_movie_857.JPG
Mulan (Yifei Liu) in a scene from “Mulan”
(Disney )
By Jen YamatoStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
3:23 PM
Walt Disney Studios has postponed the March 27 release of “Mulan,” a source close to the studio confirms, making the action epic the latest Hollywood studio blockbuster release to be disrupted in light of escalating concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The China-set film directed by Niki Caro is now on hold indefinitely. No new date has been set. Disney also postponed planned releases of the already much-delayed X-Men franchise entry “The New Mutants,” to be released through Fox, and the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror movie “Antlers,” a Searchlight title, and is reportedly eyeing new potential dates later this year.

The news came shortly after Walt Disney Co. announced the closures of its Disneyland and California Adventures parks beginning this Saturday through the end of the month.

Earlier in the day Universal announced it will move the planned May 22 release of “F9,” the latest sequel in the lucrative “Fast and Furious” franchise,” by nearly a full year to April 2021. The studio also postponed the release of horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” over mounting fears over coronavirus.

