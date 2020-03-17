Disney indefinitely postpones release of ‘Black Widow’ amid coronavirus crisis

Faced with the mass closure of movie theaters across the globe, the Walt Disney Studios is indefinitely delaying the release of one of its biggest summer films, the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow.” As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake Hollywood to its core, the Scarlett Johansson film, which had been set to open May 1, follows Universal’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9" and MGM’s Bond film “No Time to Die” shifting back from their planned release dates as studios scramble to shelter their most anticipated films from the rapidly cratering box office.