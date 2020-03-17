Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Disney indefinitely postpones release of ‘Black Widow’ amid coronavirus crisis

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, in Marvel’s “Black Widow’
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, in Marvel’s “Black Widow.”
(Marvel / Disney / YouTube)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
10:47 AM
Faced with the mass closure of movie theaters across the globe, the Walt Disney Studios is indefinitely delaying the release of one of its biggest summer films, the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow.” As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake Hollywood to its core, the Scarlett Johansson film, which had been set to open May 1, follows Universal’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9" and MGM’s Bond film “No Time to Die” shifting back from their planned release dates as studios scramble to shelter their most anticipated films from the rapidly cratering box office.

Josh Rottenberg
Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, and his work has also appeared in the New York Times, Fast Company and other publications.
