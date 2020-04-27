Film festivals to join forces for YouTube’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival

With movie theaters across the globe shuttered and large gatherings indefinitely banned, the fate of this year’s national and international film festivals remain in doubt in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But Monday, YouTube, in partnership with Robert De Niro’s multiplatform storytelling company Tribeca Enterprises, announced We Are One: A Global Film Festival, an alternative for movie fans featuring programming from 20 top film festivals including Sundance, Toronto, Cannes and Venice, among others.

The 10-day digital event will run from May 29 through June 7 and will offer free festival programming (including films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations) on YouTube. Proceeds will benefit the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as local relief partners in each region.