Movies

‘Amores Perros’ will make a grand return in Mexico for its 20th anniversary

Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu announced plans to restore his 2000 directorial debut, “Amores Perros.”
(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
12:50 PM
Twenty years after the premiere of “Amores Perros,” Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is bringing his critically acclaimed directorial debut back to the big screen.

During a recent virtual press conference, the Mexican filmmaker announced plans to restore the 2000 dog-fighting drama and hold a public screening at Mexico City’s Zócalo plaza in December in honor of its 20th anniversary, a representative for Iñárritu confirmed Thursday.

The Zócalo screening will include a live performance of the “Amores Perros” score from composer Gustavo Santaolalla, as well as a concert by artists featured on the soundtrack. Iñárritu will also show the “Amores Perros” restoration at the Morelia International Film Festival in October.

“Amores Perros,” starring Gael García Bernal, Emilio Echevarría and Goya Toledo, follows multiple love stories that become intertwined in the wake of a terrible car accident. It debuted at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Critics Week Grand Prize, Grand Golden Rail and Young Critics Award.

In 2001, the feature was nominated for foreign-language film at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. Iñárritu later went on to score directing Oscars for 2014’s “Birdman,” starring Michael Keaton, and 2015’s “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

With his 2016 Academy Award win for “The Revenant,” Iñárritu became the first Mexican director — and just the third director in history — to collect back-to-back Oscars.

Movies
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
