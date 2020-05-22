Tom Hanks offers ‘chosen’ class of 2020 special pandemic diploma

Tom Hanks wants the graduating class of 2020 to know that he sees them.

The Hollywood actor, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus with his wife, Rita Wilson, shared on Twitter Friday a special diploma for this year’s graduates for their academic accomplishments amid a global pandemic.

To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4llw7fPtxB — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

“To all the Grads of 2020, You Chosen Ones!,” he said on social media. “Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx.”

The diploma, which Hanks signed from himself and (deceased) theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, reads: “Distinct labors in the face of the great pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed by the COVID-19 crisis. You have displayed honor, dedication, wherewithal, and good citizenship.

“Witnessed by all who see this semi-official diploma.”

In a separate tweet, the “Cast Away” star shared his senior year high school photo, taken in 1974 at Skyline High School in Oakland.

Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, ‘74. pic.twitter.com/XWna7mdiYa — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

After schools were forced to shutter to slow the spread of the coronavirus, college and high school graduations across the country have moved to virtual ceremonies. Many stars and entertainment luminaries stepped in to celebrate the recent grads, offer advice and share speeches.

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the disease in March and spent weeks quarantined in Australia. The Hollywood couple kept the public updated throughout their coronavirus journey, with Wilson’s rap mixes and Hanks hosting “Saturday Night Live” from home.