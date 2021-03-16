What do the Oscars mean in 2021? We asked the best picture nominated producers

DAN JANVEY (producer, “Nomadland”): It’s in the very DNA of “Nomadland” that it’s a movie about home and loss and grief and trying to find community — and trying to find that in America now. Fern’s journey is obviously different than the journey of most people, but there is something about what she’s looking for that I think is a core quest that we go on as human beings. I imagine that that is true of all of the nominee films, that there’s something special about what’s in their cinematic DNA that connects to where we find ourselves as a people.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” producers Charles D. King and Shaka King (who also directed and co-wrote the film) on set. (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros.)

SHAKA KING (producer, writer, director, “Judas and the Black Messiah”): [“Judas”] is a movie about Chairman Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party that got out to an incredibly wide array of people. I’m fascinated enough that folks decided to award it, and it’s only going to carry that history and that legacy further.

EMERALD FENNELL (producer, writer, director, “Promising Young Woman”): It just feels like a really exciting year in general and particularly one for diversity ... it seems like such an extraordinary breadth of voices and stories. There was so many films this year that I loved, but the ones that have been nominated for best picture are so beautiful and good and just different. And so to be part of a group of people who feel like they’re really doing something new is thrilling.

SACHA BEN HARROCHE (producer, “Sound of Metal”): We never expected this. Even if, in our wildest dream, we always hoped for recognition from our peers and from an audience, it’s a labor of love. And it’s a lot of commitment from a lot of talented people that are not really calculating what they’re doing. They’re just pouring their skillset and their passion into a project of vision — [director Darius Marder’s] vision. And so we’re very surprised in the best way of the term .... It’s surreal.

Yeri Han and Noel Cho in “Minari,” nominated for six Oscars. (Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24)

CHRISTINE OH (producer, “Minari”): I think for all of us this was a very, very personal endeavor and you know, that’s all we set out to do, make something personal. ... It’s a bit of a risk to share more personal stories, and we’ve felt that in the last few weeks. [But] a lot of people in my peer group and from these immigrant backgrounds are talking about how universal it’s felt for them. There’s a weird thing that happens when you grow up as a child of an immigrant in America. As you get older, there’s a natural divide that occurs between you and your parents. As you enter your teen years, you don’t speak your home language as much anymore, and there’s a cultural divide that happens. It’s almost been therapeutic in my own personal life and then I’ve had multiple people reach out about how it helped contextualize things for them in their own family. That has been one of the most incredible things for me.

ERIC ROTH (producer, “Mank”): It’s been a year of such solitude and sorrow and grief. I got my second vaccine and I immediately went and hugged my grandchildren for the first time in a year until they said, “Stop, papa!” [Laughs] The joy of the movie getting nominated doesn’t completely balance anything because there is this kind of 100 years of solitude and all the grief that people have felt.

MARC PLATT (producer, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”): I think the narrative of our film after the events of this year, particularly in the political and cultural world, it feels more relevant than ever. We had a cultural revolution, an election, an insurrection — all of those events make this film and the power of its story even more relevant. The Black Lives Matter movement, the relationship between police and our communities, especially communities of color, police brutality; the dialogue that hopefully occurs among different sides of the political spectrum that keeps democracy alive and well …. Our film took place in 1968 and was shot in 2019. What one realizes is that the narrative in our country really hasn’t shifted. What might have been regarded as a historical footnote is sadly a story that’s needed today.

DAVID PARFITT (producer, “The Father”): First of all it feels remarkable to have got to this stage when it’s barely out in cinemas in the States and it’s not out at all here [in the U.K.]. It’s a very odd feeling, that, so I think it’s an achievement for all the films this year, some of whom have come to public recognition, some have not yet, and all of us are here at the end of this year with our films in play in a way that I just didn’t think could happen. You can look at the diversity of the films across the board this year, which is fantastic. [With our film] you’re looking at a mental disability that’s affecting hundreds of thousands of people and is getting more discussed now. ... I’m pleased that people have not been frightened by the film.