What are the Spirit Awards like in the pandemic? Well, ‘Nomadland’ wins again

The Film Independent Spirit Awards gave four prizes to “Nomadland” on Thursday night, including best feature. The film also won director and editing for Chloé Zhao and cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

Rather than their typical show in a tent by the beach in Santa Monica, the event was held virtually. Speaking to the unusual nature of this year’s awards season, in her opening monologue host Melissa Villaseñor joked that the event was, “honoring the best movies you heard were good.”

Female lead went to Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” while male lead went to Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal.”

The supporting actress prize went to Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in “Minari.” Supporting actor went to Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal.”

The screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”

The nominees this year included numerous films also competing for the Academy Awards on Sunday night, such as “Nomadland,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal.”

Whenever there was an Oscar nominee in a category, Spirit Awards voters chose to make that film the winner. Films such as “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “First Cow” which came into the night with multiple Spirit Award noms but no recognition from the Oscars, went home empty handed.

This year the Spirit Awards recognized work for television for first time. The award for new scripted series went to HBO’s British import “I May Destroy You.” Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series also went to the show’s Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia and Stephen Wight.

Shira Haas in Netflix’s “Unorthodox” won for female performance in a new scripted series. Amit Rahav, also from “Unorthodox,” won for male performance in a new scripted series.

WINNERS

Best Feature

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Female Lead

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Female

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Male

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best First Feature

“Sound of Metal”

Best First Screenplay

Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”

Best Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best Documentary

“Crip Camp”

Best International Film

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

John Cassavetes Awards

“Residue”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Immigration Nation”

Best Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Amit Rahav, “Unorthodox”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You” Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia Stephen Wight