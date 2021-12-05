Miles Morales returns in trippy first look at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

While anticipation continues to build for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, Sony Pictures has quietly dropped the first look at its long-awaited sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures finally unveiled a release date and title for their follow-up to the Oscar-winning film on Saturday at Brazil Comic Con. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will open exclusively in theaters Oct. 7, 2022.

In a two-minute sneak peek, Gwen Stacey (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) pays an unexpected visit to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who can hardly hide his embarrassment as Spider-Gwen gracefully swings into his childhood bedroom.

“Is this the room you grew up in?” Gwen says.

“It is,” Miles replies before hastily chucking a pink stuffed animal out the door. “But my dorm room is very adult.”

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, “Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will see Miles’ friendly neighborhood Spider-Man team up with Spider-Gwen and other spider-heroes for a journey through the multiverse on a mission to defeat a powerful new supervillain.

“Wanna get out of here?” Gwen asks Miles, who sheepishly admits he’s grounded.

“Bummer,” she says. “Is Spider-Man grounded?”

Co-written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” comes four years after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dazzled audiences with its experimental hybrid animation style. In 2019, “Into the Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for animated feature film.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the first “Spider-Verse” movie featured the voices of Moore, Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Kimiko Glenn, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and more.

In addition to returning cast members Moore and Steinfeld, “Across the Spider-Verse” will also star “Star Wars” and “Dune” actor Oscar Isaac.

The “Across the Spider-Verse” reveal comes a couple weeks before Marvel and Sony’s live-action “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to debut — undoubtedly an attempt to capitalize on the Spidey-mania leading up to its release.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, swings into theaters Dec. 17.