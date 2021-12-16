‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland and Zendaya know exactly what they’re doing

Tom Holland and Zendaya, just take our money. You’ve already stolen our hearts.

As if fans needed any more incentive to see Hollywood’s hottest on- and off-screen couple together in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Zendaya’s latest Instagram post about Holland has sent millions of followers into a frenzy — just in time for the movie’s opening weekend.

Coincidence? Definitely not.

Holland and Zendaya play high school sweethearts Peter Parker and MJ Watson, respectively, in the most recent trilogy of “Spider-Man” movies.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” the Emmy winner captioned adorable behind-the-scenes and childhood photos of Holland in costume as Spider-Man.

“Some things never change and good thing.”

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures)

(The duo’s “Spider-Man” costar Marisa Tomei commented with lots of heart emojis. Same, Aunt May.)

Devoted Tomdaya fans probably recognized that caption as a sweet response to Holland’s heartfelt birthday message for Zendaya, which nearly broke the internet in September.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” Holland wrote on Instagram at the time. “Gimme a call when your up.”

The “Euphoria” star’s Instagram tribute to the “Cherry” actor is just the latest Tomdaya content to go viral in the weeks leading up to the release of “No Way Home” — the grand finale of their Spidey saga.

The power couple’s palpable chemistry has been on full display throughout the “No Way Home” press tour — their first significant promotional work for a “Spider-Man” film since they were photographed k-i-s-s-i-n-g in Los Angeles.

Naturally, the internet — which had already long manifested a real-life romance between the 25-year-old A-listers — has eaten it up.

While surfing the web this month, you’ve likely come across at least one of these widely circulated clips (if not all four): Holland and Zendaya giggling up a storm while critiquing each other’s cooking habits; Holland and Zendaya demonstrating how their height difference complicated stunts; certified short king Holland calling the obsession with said height difference “ridiculous”; and Holland losing his mind over Zendaya’s arrival at the “No Way Home” premiere in L.A.

Between this and the similarly buzzy “Dune” press tour, one thing is absolutely certain: Zendaya knows how to promote the heck out of a movie. Sony: Give your stars a raise.

At this point, live-action Spider-Men dating their onscreen love interests is basically canon. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone of the “Amazing Spider-Man” films also were attached in real life, as were Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst of the original “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Here’s hoping, on behalf of the entire internet, that this one lasts.