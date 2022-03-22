Beyoncé will perform live at the 2022 Oscars, singing ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’

The Oscars broadcast just got its headliner: Beyoncé is among the talents who will bring the academy’s original-song nominees to life Sunday night.

Queen Bey will sing “Be Alive” from the Will Smith film “King Richard,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday in announcing the live performance.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform three of the other four nominated songs, while the final nominee — Van Morrison — won’t be heard live during the show at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Eilish and her brother will perform “No Time to Die,” which they co-wrote, from the James Bond movie of the same name. Yatra will sing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” And McEntire will knock out “Somehow You Do,” written by Diane Warren, from the film “Four Good Days.”

Beyoncé's gig could open the night live via satellite from tennis courts in Compton, Variety reported Monday. That would support the theme of “King Richard,” which tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams became tennis greats while training in Compton, under the tutelage of their father, Richard Williams.

Beyoncé shares the “Be Alive” writing credit with Dixson, whom she had asked to contribute to the soundtrack.

“Obviously, we all know if Beyoncé sings, it’s going to be amazing,” Dixson told The Times in February after scoring the Oscar nomination. “But I don’t think we talk about her ability as a songwriter and a producer enough. I knew she was one of my favorite songwriters, but it was confirmed for me through this process.”

Morrison, who wrote “Down to Joy” for the film “Belfast,” has a scheduling conflict that prevents him from appearing Sunday on the show, the academy said.

The Oscars broadcast starts at 5 p.m. Pacific this Sunday on ABC.