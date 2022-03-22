Advertisement
Movies

Beyoncé will perform live at the 2022 Oscars, singing ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’

Beyonc´e holds a Grammy Award.
Beyoncé, seen in 2021, is on board to perform at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
The Oscars broadcast just got its headliner: Beyoncé is among the talents who will bring the academy’s original-song nominees to life Sunday night.

Queen Bey will sing “Be Alive” from the Will Smith film “King Richard,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday in announcing the live performance.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform three of the other four nominated songs, while the final nominee — Van Morrison — won’t be heard live during the show at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Eilish and her brother will perform “No Time to Die,” which they co-wrote, from the James Bond movie of the same name. Yatra will sing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” And McEntire will knock out “Somehow You Do,” written by Diane Warren, from the film “Four Good Days.”

Beyoncé's gig could open the night live via satellite from tennis courts in Compton, Variety reported Monday. That would support the theme of “King Richard,” which tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams became tennis greats while training in Compton, under the tutelage of their father, Richard Williams.

Beyoncé shares the “Be Alive” writing credit with Dixson, whom she had asked to contribute to the soundtrack.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - February 12, 2022: Darius Scott, musically known as DIXSON, a singer, songwriter and producer, poses for a portrait at the Vintage Synthesizer Museum in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. His song with Beyonce, "Be Alive," for the film "King Richard," has been nominated for an Oscar. CREDIT: Philip Cheung / For The Times

Awards

Dixson just earned an Oscar nod for his song with Beyoncé. He’s still saying, ‘Not yet’

Dixson has been making music his whole life. Now, he’s been nominated for an original song at the Oscars alongside Beyoncé herself.

“Obviously, we all know if Beyoncé sings, it’s going to be amazing,” Dixson told The Times in February after scoring the Oscar nomination. “But I don’t think we talk about her ability as a songwriter and a producer enough. I knew she was one of my favorite songwriters, but it was confirmed for me through this process.”

Morrison, who wrote “Down to Joy” for the film “Belfast,” has a scheduling conflict that prevents him from appearing Sunday on the show, the academy said.

The Oscars broadcast starts at 5 p.m. Pacific this Sunday on ABC.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

