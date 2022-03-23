Winner: “A Beautiful Mind”

“Gosford Park”

“In the Bedroom”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“Moulin Rouge”

Maggie Cheung stars as Mrs Chan and Tony Leung stars as Mr. Chow in the Wong Kar-wai film “In The Mood For Love.” (USA Films)

Justin Chang: I know “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy got its due two years later, and I don’t care: “The Fellowship of the Ring” remains a thrilling stand-alone achievement and the best of these five nominees, and it deserved to win. That said, to my mind the two greatest films of 2001 were Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love” and David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.,” and I’d like to think the more global, more discerning academy of today would have recognized them as such (especially with 10 best picture slots rather than five).

Glenn Whipp: At the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. vote that year, moments after we gave Lynch the director honors, there was some grumbling that the “Lynch Mob” must be stopped. And it was: “In the Bedroom” won best picture. A terrible call, which was sort of rectified years later when we voted “Mulholland Dr.” the film of the decade. Lynch’s surreal, suspenseful take on Hollywood’s dream factory may wind up being the film of the century.