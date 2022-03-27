Yes, that was the most chaotic Oscars in history

“CODA,” a heartwarming, low-budget film released by a global tech giant far better known for smartphones than cinema, won the best picture award at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, a watershed moment not only for the Oscars but for the film industry as a whole.

And Will Smith, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face onstage in front of millions of viewers over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — then went on to win the lead actor prize for his performance in “King Richard.”

Suffice to say, the 94th Academy Awards will be one for the history books. And not for the reasons the academy — or Hollywood at large — may have hoped.

Accepting his Oscar an hour after striking Rock, Smith, overcome with emotion, delivered a nearly six-minute speech through copious tears.

”Denzel [Washington] said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you,” said Smith, who was seen huddling with his fellow nominee after the incident. “I want to be a vessel for love. … I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life. I looked like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The victory for “CODA,” which was released by Apple and centers on the relationship between a hearing, music-loving teenager and her deaf parents and brother, marks the first time a film from a streaming company has claimed the top prize at the Oscars. It signals a long-anticipated changing of the guard at a moment of deep existential uncertainty for the movie business, as audiences have shifted away from theater-going and major studios have largely backed away from the sort of artistically ambitious, adult-oriented fare that has long ruled the awards.

In winning the best picture prize, Apple — which acquired “CODA” for a record-setting $25 million at last year’s Sundance Film Festival — beat out a varied field that included two films released by Netflix, “The Power of the Dog” and “Don’t Look Up,” along with bigger-budget, studio-backed fare such as “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley” and indies like “Drive My Car,” “Belfast” and “Licorice Pizza.”

But, in what will certainly go down as one of the most shocking moments in the awards’ nearly century-long history, this year’s Oscars may end up being best remembered for something that no one could have imagined heading into the night.

More than two hours into the show, while introducing the award for documentary feature, Rock attempted to make a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith, who has spoken of having a hair-loss condition. “I can’t wait to see you in ‘G.I. Jane 2,’“ Rock cracked, referring to a film in which Demi Moore played a soldier with a shaved head.

Moments later, Smith stormed to the stage and slapped Rock across the face, leaving Rock — and the audience both in the Dolby Theatre and at home — gasping in stunned silence. “Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth!” Smith yelled at Rock, as ABC’s censors bleeped out profanity.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, fumbling for words.

Shortly after the incident, as those in attendance and watching at home tried to catch their breaths, Rock was heard joking backstage, “I just got punched in the face by Muhammad Ali and didn’t get a scratch.” (Smith played Ali in a 2001 biopic in a performance that landed him an Oscar nomination.)

Backstage, a reporter asked musician Questlove, who had won the documentary award for “Summer of Soul,” about the incident. After he said he didn’t want to talk about it, the moderator told the press not to ask about “anything else” happening in the show.

Until that moment derailed the mood, the night had been all about celebrating a return to one of Hollywood’s most cherished traditions.

As glamorous stars strutted and twirled on the red carpet for the first time in two years, with many wearing ribbons in support of Ukraine but almost no one wearing masks, Hollywood’s collective sense of relief at returning to something resembling normal was palpable. COVID-19 restrictions were strict, however, following a suspect outbreak of infections at the British Academy Film Awards this month.

But despite the air of celebration at the return of a full-on Oscars extravaganza with all the familiar bells and whistles, the show arrived at a difficult moment not only for the beleaguered film industry but for the academy as an institution, as the academy struggles to rebound from last year’s widely panned telecast, which drew a record-low 10.4 million viewers.

Under pressure by ABC to boost the ratings and hoping to trim a few minutes from the often bloated telecast, academy leaders shifted some of the emphasis of this year’s ceremony away from the less starry awards in favor of more populist entertainment, sparking bitter controversy within the organization in recent weeks. Even as ABC rallied viewers with the tagline “Movie Lovers Unite,” the academy devolved into bitter infighting over the decision to hand out eight below-the-line and short-film awards outside of the live ceremony.

Early in the telecast, co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes attempted to defuse any lingering tension over the changes among the crowd gathered in the Dolby Theatre, and most in attendance seemed ready to let it go for the moment.

“It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we’ve moved on,” Sykes said, only to have the lights appear to flicker and the sound to go staticky. “We’re all in the union!” Sykes jokingly protested.

But any tension in the room was nothing compared to the mood that overtook the show after Smith struck Rock — or when Smith later won the lead actor award.

This story will be updated.