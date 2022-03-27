Advertisement
The best and most surprising red-carpet looks at the 2022 Oscars

Saniyya Sidney arriving at the 2022 Oscars
Saniyya Sidney arriving at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Jay L. Clendenin
Armchair fashion critics, rejoice: The entertainment industry’s most stylish night is upon us! And while we won’t know for a few hours yet who will end the 94th Academy Awards with one of Hollywood’s highest honors, the arrivals red carpet at the Dolby Theatre has already minted a handful of winners in the best-dressed department.

Below are some of the gorgeous gowns, terrific tuxedos and fantastic fits that are certain to have tongues wagging, eyeballs popping and the internet exploding long after the last piece of mantel bling has been handed out.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson on the red carpet in a black gown.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sofia Carson was one of the early style standouts to hit the red carpet in a simple stunner from the fall and winter 2021 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture collection that paired a black, draped one-shoulder tulle top with a black tulle skirt.

Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney arriving at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet in a colorful gown.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“King Richard” star Saniyya Sidney’s spring and summer 2021 Giorgio Armani Privé strapless gown kept the simple and elegant vibe — but took it up a couple notches with eye-catching color.

Lily James

Lily James on the red carpet at the Academy Awards
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lily James’ boudoir-meets-bombshell Atelier Versace gown was one of the many red carpet looks to key into the pale pink colorway.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

