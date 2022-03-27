The best and most surprising red-carpet looks at the 2022 Oscars

Armchair fashion critics, rejoice: The entertainment industry’s most stylish night is upon us! And while we won’t know for a few hours yet who will end the 94th Academy Awards with one of Hollywood’s highest honors, the arrivals red carpet at the Dolby Theatre has already minted a handful of winners in the best-dressed department.

Below are some of the gorgeous gowns, terrific tuxedos and fantastic fits that are certain to have tongues wagging, eyeballs popping and the internet exploding long after the last piece of mantel bling has been handed out.