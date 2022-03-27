The best and most surprising red-carpet looks at the 2022 Oscars

1
Armchair fashion critics, rejoice: The entertainment industry’s most stylish night is upon us! And while we won’t know for a few hours yet who will end the 94th Academy Awards with one of Hollywood’s highest honors, the arrivals red carpet at the Dolby Theatre has already minted a handful of winners in the best-dressed department.
Below are some of the gorgeous gowns, terrific tuxedos and fantastic fits that are certain to have tongues wagging, eyeballs popping and the internet exploding long after the last piece of mantel bling has been handed out.
2
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson was one of the early style standouts to hit the red carpet in a simple stunner from the fall and winter 2021 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture collection that paired a black, draped one-shoulder tulle top with a black tulle skirt.
3
Saniyya Sidney
“King Richard” star Saniyya Sidney’s spring and summer 2021 Giorgio Armani Privé strapless gown kept the simple and elegant vibe — but took it up a couple notches with eye-catching color.
4
Lily James
Lily James’ boudoir-meets-bombshell Atelier Versace gown was one of the many red carpet looks to key into the pale pink colorway.
Share