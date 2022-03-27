Live updates from the 2022 Oscars: Breaking down red carpet, controversial pre-show

After a long and controversial road, the 94th Academy Awards are finally here. Final predictions are in, with “Power of the Dog” and “CODA” expected to battle it out for the night’s top prize, and all eyes — including ours — will be on a telecast that promises to emphasize entertainment over tradition.

Keep it here throughout the night as Times columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp break down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s awards — including the trophies handed out off screen — in our 2022 Oscars live chat.

3:52 p.m. If I sing a chorus of … I don’t know … “Breaking Free” from “High School Musical,” can I get back in your good graces? Or would that be even more annoying? (Yes, this is what happens when you are a parent with kids who grew up with that movie. The songs are still burned into my brain.) —GW

Can Vanessa Hudgens just say “Go Wildcats!” so I can die happy? And I too am eager to see how well you did since I am almost always rooting for movies and performances just because I loved them and you say they will never win and then you rattle off 18 reasonable reasons, and you’re usually right which is really ANNOYING. But, in my defense, I have been rooting for “CODA” for months now and it is a front-runner, so maybe heart can win over head at least once. —MM

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

3:44 p.m. I doubt I’ll ever wrangle an invitation to Shabbat dinner at the Haims, but I did just circle May 1 on the calendar because I will be at the sisters’ Hollywood Bowl show. And, yes, this pre-show hour is weird … so many AMAZING things, so much ENERGY. (Or that’s what I’m hearing, and God bless the hosts’ enthusiasm.) But I also want to know how many of the short films categories I got right on my Oscar predictions. So my attention is going to be divided. —GW

So you’re probably not into the red carpet, Glenn, but I’m so curious about how they are going to handle herding people into the theater for this weird and controversial pre-show awards, that I’m tuning in. And I have to say, the Haim sisters are completely charming and amazing. They are all in “Licorice Pizza” in which Alana stars and, as she just said, “Now everyone knows what it’s like to have Shabbat dinner at the Haim house.” Which really is the best reason to watch “Licorice Pizza.” —MM

3:30 p.m. Hey Glenn: I’m wearing Temple University, Lululemon and Nike slides, thanks, and I bet every woman on the red carpet is wishing she had the same level of extra give and fuzzy cotton available to her. Especially since attendees have been asked to show up an hour earlier than usual to accommodate the pre-Oscar show, in which winners in eight categories will be announced before the telecast begins. Lots of people are outraged, including no doubt all those women who just realized this means an extra hour in shapewear extremis. —MM

Hello, Oscar watchers! I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for The Times and the guy who’s most definitely not a contender for the best dressed prize. I’m comfortably ensconced in my dress flannel, settling in for a long evening — but not too long ... they’re promising a three-hour ceremony (haha) — and looking forward to hanging with my good friend, Times columnist Mary McNamara. Hello Mary! Who are you wearing tonight? —GW