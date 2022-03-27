The complete, updating list of 2022 Oscar winners

The 94th Academy Awards, complete with COVID protocols for the in-person experience, will be held tonight, albeit with controversial new rules concerning the preshow announcement of eight categories. The awards are back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year and will air live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.

The nominees are led by Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nominations. Its best picture competitors are “King Richard,” “CODA,” “Drive My Car,” “Nightmare Alley,” “West Side Story,” “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Dune.”

The contenders’ snubs and surprises are now history and final predictions have been made.

The first eight awards will be announced on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with the motion picture academy’s social media accounts (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook), but follow along here to see the full list of nominees updated with winners throughout the night.

Advertisement

Best picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Lead actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Lead actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Movies Oscar nominations 2022: All the snubs and surprises Lady Gaga is out and Kristen Stewart is in for the 2022 Oscars. Here are other major inclusions and omissions.

Supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Adapted screenplay

“CODA” (Screenplay by Siân Heder)

“Drive My Car” (Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

“Dune” (Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

“The Lost Daughter” (Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“The Power of the Dog” (Written by Jane Campion)

Original screenplay

"Belfast” (Written by Kenneth Branagh)

“Don’t Look Up” (Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

“King Richard” (Written by Zach Baylin)

“Licorice Pizza” (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Animated feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

International feature

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Denmark, “Flee”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Cinematography

“Dune” (Greig Fraser)

“Nightmare Alley” (Dan Laustsen)

“The Power of the Dog” (Ari Wegner)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Bruno Delbonnel)

“West Side Story” (Janusz Kaminski)

Costume design

“Cruella” (Jenny Beavan)

“Cyrano” (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

“Dune” (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

“Nightmare Alley” (Luis Sequeira)

“West Side Story” (Paul Tazewell)

Documentary feature

“Ascension” (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

“Attica” (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

“Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

“Summer of Soul” (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

“Writing With Fire” (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

Documentary short subject

“Audible” (Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean)

“Lead Me Home” (Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk)

“The Queen of Basketball” (Ben Proudfoot)

“Three Songs for Benazir” (Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei)

“When We Were Bullies” (Jay Rosenblatt)

Editing

“Don’t Look Up” (Hank Corwin)

“Dune” (Joe Walker)

“King Richard” (Pamela Martin)

“The Power of the Dog” (Peter Sciberras)

“Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

“House of Gucci” (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras)

Music (original score)

“Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell)

“Dune” (Hans Zimmer)

“Encanto” (Germaine Franco)

“Parallel Mothers” (Alberto Iglesias)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood)

Music (original song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Music and Lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Music and Lyric by Van Morrison)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Production design

“Dune” (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

“Nightmare Alley” (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

“The Power of the Dog” (Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

“West Side Story” (Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo)

Short film (animated)

“Affairs of the Art” (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

“Bestia” (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

“Boxballet” (Anton Dyakov)

“Robin Robin” (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

“The Windshield Wiper” (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

Short film (live-action)

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run” (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

“The Dress” (Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

“The Long Goodbye” (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

“On My Mind” (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

“Please Hold” (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

Sound

“Belfast” (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

“Dune” (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

“No Time to Die” (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

“The Power of the Dog” (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

“West Side Story” (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

Visual effects

“Dune” (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

“Free Guy” (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick)

“No Time to Die” (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)