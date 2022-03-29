Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars: All the latest news
Actor Will Smith shocked the world Sunday night when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. And that was just the beginning.
What followed has been a stream of confusion, outrage, disappointment, regret from all corners of Hollywood and beyond, not to mention calls for apologies and ramifications, possibly even criminal charges.
Here’s a rundown of what led up to the slap, the immediate aftermath and the latest news to spill out of Hollywood’s real-life drama.
“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith says.
Academy leaders, ABC and the Screen Actors Guild react to the shocking onstage encounter. One thing is clear: The loser in all of of this is the Oscars themselves.
The actor spent his remarkable 30-year career building toward this Oscars triumph. With a single, impulsive act, he turned it into a moment of shame.
The Academy of Motion Pictures announces a review of the Smith-Rock altercation and promises “further action and consequences.”
How did laughs turn to shock, horror and disbelief so fast? Deconstructing the drama onstage.
The comedian’s decision to make that ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair is baffling. Her husband’s reaction is not.
Myung Chung initially thought the slap was a gag. But then he heard Will Smith yelling expletives at Chris Rock “at the top of his lungs.” That’s when everything changed.
Will Smith’s smacking of Chris Rock was an indefensible act of violence.
Riveting television: Will Smith’s slap made Oscars 2022 ‘good TV’ in the cheapest sense
Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock brought spontaneity to the Oscars. But only the gross kind.
It takes hard work to unlearn a lifetime of harmful messages about how to be a man.
A transcendent musical spectacle of Black joy won an Oscar, and what followed was one of the most emotional speeches of the night. If only anyone was listening.
The actor and TV host went public with her diagnosis in 2018. Here’s what she’s said about hair loss since.
What to know about the disease that spawned a million Google searches this week.
Smith, his wife and their kids leave the Oscars and make the rounds at a Vanity Fair party — and on social media.
Will Smith was right to apologize for his caveman-like behavior slapping Chris Rock. But his instinct to protect his Black wife was absolutely correct.
Whoopi Goldberg, Nicki Minaj, Mark Hamill and Jameela Jamil are among the many weighing in on who was right, and who was wrong.
Chris Rock, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have found themselves at odds before. Remember what happened at the 2016 Oscars?
Women overshadowed: The slap steals the spotlight on a historic night for female talent
Three women hosted. Beyonce killed in the opening. Jane Campion, Sian Heder and Ariana DeBose had historic wins. But then ...
The slap may have helped ABC’s telecast to finish up 56% from last year, but viewership is still near historic lows.
An LAPD spokesman said there was no deadline to file a complaint and that it would “complete a report at any time in the future.”
The full text of Will Smith’s acceptance speech after he won the Oscar for best actor.
If it reads like an excruciatingly tense, confusing and surreal exchange, that’s because it was.
Times columnists Mary McNamara and Glenn Whipp are live-blogging the Oscars when their conversation takes a sudden turn. Whipp: “What. Just. Happened???” McNamara: “I think something very terrible.”
When the news breaks on Oscars night, this is how we initially cover it.