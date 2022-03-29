Advertisement
Movies

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars: All the latest news

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards.
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Amy WongAudience Engagement Editor 
Actor Will Smith shocked the world Sunday night when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. And that was just the beginning.

What followed has been a stream of confusion, outrage, disappointment, regret from all corners of Hollywood and beyond, not to mention calls for apologies and ramifications, possibly even criminal charges.

Here’s a rundown of what led up to the slap, the immediate aftermath and the latest news to spill out of Hollywood’s real-life drama.

