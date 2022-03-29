Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars: All the latest news

Actor Will Smith shocked the world Sunday night when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. And that was just the beginning.

What followed has been a stream of confusion, outrage, disappointment, regret from all corners of Hollywood and beyond, not to mention calls for apologies and ramifications, possibly even criminal charges.

Here’s a rundown of what led up to the slap, the immediate aftermath and the latest news to spill out of Hollywood’s real-life drama.