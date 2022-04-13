Restraining order against ‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller dropped, but other charges remain



A temporary restraining order against “Justice League” star Ezra Miller has been dropped by a couple in Hawaii, scrubbing one of a handful of criminal proceedings “The Flash” star has been involved in as of late.

The restraining order, which had been granted on March 31 over harassment and theft claims, was dismissed by a judge on Monday at the couple’s request, according to the Associated Press, just before Miller was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The couple accused Miller of barging into their bedroom and threatening them at a hostel in Hilo, the same Big Island town where the actor had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in a separate incident in late Match. They said that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your s— wife.’”

They also accused Miller of stealing their personal belongings, including a passport and wallet. A judge granted the restraining order petition to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday.

The 29-year-old star is still facing charges in a separate case involving a traffic violation in Hilo and another case that allegedly took place at a karaoke bar.

Police had been called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19 where Miller was allegedly “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Asst. Chief Kenneth Quiocho told AP. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway.

In the karaoke-bar incident on March 28, Miller allegedly “became agitated” when people at a Margarita Village bar began singing karaoke. Miller allegedly yelled obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a young woman who was singing. Miller later lunged at a man who was playing darts, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller was briefly taken into custody and released on $500 bail.

According to AP, Miller’s lawyer, Francis Alcain, requested that a hearing be postponed to April 26 because Miller and prosecutors are in what Alcain described as “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on the two outstanding cases.

Alcain, who did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment, did not disclose details of the potential agreement, AP said. A hearing for the arrest case is also scheduled for April 26.

Miller is still set to reprise the role of Barry Allen in 2023’s “Justice League” spin-off, “The Flash.” However, as legal issues have mounted around the star, some DC fans have called on Warner Bros. to replace the actor in the long-gestating film with Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen in the CW TV series “The Flash.”

Miller will next appear in Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third installment of the “Harry Potter” prequel franchise, this week. Former star Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelson in that film after Depp lost a lurid U.K. libel lawsuit involving ex-wife Amber Heard.