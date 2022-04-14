Review: Part Rod Serling, part Monty Python, clone thriller ‘Dual’ strays from fertile idea
A glimpse inside a filmmaker’s idea lab is not necessarily the same thing as a film, which puts Riley Stearns’ low-key future satire “Dual” in a frustrating position when there’s so much going for it but so little that lands effectively.
After a tantalizing opening on a well-lit football field with TV cameras and a table of weapons that hints at a “Hunger Games”-like scenario, we jump into the isolated world of Sarah (Karen Gillan), a shut-in missing her absent boyfriend (Beulah Koale), drinking too much and spitting up blood. After a comically vague terminal diagnosis from an eerily smiling doctor — one of those signs we’re in a “movie,” not a movie — she buys into a cloning procedure that leaves behind a well-trained imitation. The idea is, loved ones won’t have to grieve (but someone will have to keep up the medical payments). Sarah’s new double, however, has a mind of her own, and when Sarah tries to reverse the decision, a last-resort legal process is triggered intended to leave only one Sarah standing.
For your safety
The Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and local health officials.
Stearns’ gnarly scenario — part Rod Serling, part Monty Python — is a fertile one in the well-trod sci-fi subgenre of doppelganger weirdness, and you can see the inklings of a David Cronenberg-style pitilessness in Stearns’ mix of the earnest, the casually brutal and the deadpan. But it’s awfully forced and never exactly funny, just arch — there’s nothing to grab onto. And while her résumé of fantastical roles makes her seemingly right for this kind of part, Gillan is directed into a pair of off-puttingly stiff performances, more skit-appropriate than feature-rich.
When Aaron Paul shows up as a weary combat expert, it’s a welcome personality boost, but his storyline further distances the movie from the identity-crisis absurdity that initially intrigued. Some of that is righted in how Stearns engineers his ending, but “Dual” still ends as a movie afraid of the fascinating depths of its own premise. Can we get a finer-tuned clone, perhaps?
'Dual'
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes
Playing: Starts April 15 in general release
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.