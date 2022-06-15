If you think Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby, you’ve probably been ‘Krissed’

Zendaya has reluctantly but swiftly shut down a rumor that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Tom Holland‘s baby after a fan-created TikTok alleged that the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars were expecting.

And a lot of people fell for it.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly,” the “Euphoria” star wrote Wednesday on Instagram Stories. “Anyway back to filming [tennis drama] Challengers”

The viral clip to which the Gen Z darling was referring featured an ultrasound that was edited to look like Zendaya posted the scan as a pregnancy announcement on Instagram. The faux post’s caption said “I love you. Halfway there” and tagged Holland. Then the TikTok video cuts to a highly memed video of “The Kardashians” star Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade,” proclaiming that “you just got Krissed!”

The prank, known as getting “Krissed” or “Krissing,” is meant to get viewers to believe a fake story. And it worked — well enough that it got Zendaya’s name trending on TikTok and Twitter and enough for the “Dune” star to give the rumor her attention.

Adding fuel to the TikTok rumor flame, Holland last year told People that he “can’t wait to be a dad.”

Zendaya, 25, and Holland, 26, have been romantically linked for years — pretty much since they costarred in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and gamely joked about the relationship rumors on Twitter.

Page Six confirmed the romance in July 2021 when paparazzi took photos of them kissing in a car. Since then, they’ve opened up more about the relationship in interviews and on social media, usually to wish the other a happy birthday in sappily sweet Instagram missives.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” Zendaya wrote on June 1, sharing a cuddly photo with Holland.

Earlier this year, the influential star told “Entertainment Tonight” that Holland came to the HBO set when she was filming really challenging scenes in “Euphoria,” saying: “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that.”