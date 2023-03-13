‘Get up, Keanu!’ Reeves unveils ‘John Wick 4’ at surprise SXSW screening

“Get up, Keanu!”

A plaintive cry came from the audience more than once at Monday’s surprise North American premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival. The marquee outside Austin’s Paramount Theatre may have read “Baby Yaga” before the screening, but the packed, frenzied audience all knew what they were there to see.

Director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves were there with the film, another action-packed, fists-flying, guns-blazing epic within the world of the High Table. And the man at the center of it all returned the love.

“Thanks for that experience. You guys are f— awesome,” Reeves told the crowd after the screening.

