Ryan Gosling to sing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars

Three Kens in sportswear go on defense.
From left, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in a scene from “Barbie.”
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
The Oscars are getting a shot of Kenergy this year.

The motion picture academy confirmed on Wednesday that Ryan Gosling will perform the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from the megahit “Barbie” during the 96th Oscars ceremony on March 10.

Gosling, who earned a supporting-actor nod for his turn as the bleach blonde himbo who undergoes an existential crisis, has unquestionable singing and dancing chops, going back to his Disney days. And on the heels of the film’s box-office dominance, “I’m Just Ken,” in which Ken vents his fears that Barbie will never see “the man behind the tan,” became a surprise breakout, peaking at No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 last August and generating three other versions, including a Christmas-themed one. (The song was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who earned Oscars for their work on the “A Star Is Born” hit “Shallow.”)

When asked earlier this month by Variety whether he would perform the song at the Oscars, Gosling expressed uncertainty. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” he said. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

The academy also announced that Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will perform the other nominated song from “Barbie,” “What Was I Made For?” The pair won the original song prize in 2022 for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die” and also performed at the Oscars that year. If Eilish were to prevail and win a second Oscar at age 22, she would be the youngest person to ever do so in any category.

Alongside those performances, Jon Batiste will sing his song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony,” Becky G will perform “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” and Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” He co-wrote the 2021 Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. that led NBC to pull the Golden Globe Awards off the air while the organization underwent major reforms. A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

