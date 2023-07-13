Al Roker reveals during a set visit that he has a cameo in Kenan and Kel’s ‘Good Burger 2’

The “Good Burger” sequel has ordered up another high-profile cameo.

NBC’s “Today” show weatherman Al Roker teased his forthcoming appearance in “Good Burger 2” this week during a set visit to the Paramount production.

The broadcaster, who interviewed stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell for the Tuesday segment, even drove around their characters’ infamous Good Burger Mobile in uniform and sat with the “All That” alumni for a behind-the-scenes look at the movie.

“Yes, of course, a star of my stature has a ‘custom’ trailer,” Roker joked, showing off his makeshift digs on set. The new grandfather didn’t specify much about his role. He could simply be playing himself but still had to do “many takes.”

Thompson and Mitchell return as the lovably goofy burger slingers Dexter and Ed in the upcoming installment, which is based on their 1990s Nickelodeon sketch comedy for “All That” that also provided source material for the 1997 feature film.

“We’re really proud that we’re making something that everybody could just gather up whoever’s around and go enjoy something together. It’s just good, clean, straightforward humor,” Thompson told Roker.

The “Saturday Night Live” star and Mitchell met on the “All That” set as teenagers and said slipping back into their “Good Burger” personas was pretty easy.

“Ed’s the gift that keeps giving,” Mitchell told Roker. “When I put the wig back on and walk by a mirror, I was like, ‘Hello, old friend.’ Let’s do this!”

In March, Thompson and Mitchell announced the sequel on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. The comedic duo had been teasing a return, including a bit at the 2022 Emmy Awards and a “Good Burger” parody skit on “SNL” in December.

The Paramount production, which is being directed by Phil Traill and streams later this year, begins with a reunion between the two characters. Ed now owns the fast-food joint they successfully saved in the first movie and Dexter returns to the eatery after his career as an inventor falls through, according to a press release. Then Dexter’s plans to recover from his failure inadvertently threaten the fate of the restaurant. Thompson said that the “usual high jinks” ensue.

Thompson promised he would ask back some of the original film’s notable characters, including comedian Sinbad and former “All That” co-stars Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg. He also quipped about wanting to sign former President Obama and the former members of One Direction.