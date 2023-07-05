From Uncle Al to Pop-Pop: Al Roker says granddaughter Sky is ‘perfect blessing’

“Today” show meteorologist Al Roker introduced his granddaughter Sky to his followers Wednesday and joked that he’s “already planning the ways to spoil her.”

From Uncle Al to Grandpa Al, “Today” show meteorologist Al Roker is forecasting heavy doting in his future and a lovely little Sky.

The NBC morning-show personality on Wednesday announced that he had become a grandfather for the first time, sharing the arrival of granddaughter Sky Clara Laga with his followers on Instagram.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” Roker, 68, wrote, posting a trio of images featuring the newborn, including one of the proud new grandpa cradling the swaddled baby girl. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

“OH MY GOODNESS!! Welcome to the world sweet girl! You have the best grandpa in the universe!!” his co-host Savannah Guthrie commented.

“Welcome to the world SCL!!! Can’t wait to meet you,” added Carson Daly.

Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, gave birth Monday at 12:41 p.m. at Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey, according to the new mom’s Tuesday Instagram post introducing Sky to her social-media following.

“Sky Clara Laga made her world debut yesterday at 12:41pm. She is absolute perfection,” added Wesley Laga on Tuesday. “@ouichefroker is a rockstar and is doing amazing as she recovers ❤️ A big thank you to the labor and delivery team at Holy Name Medical Center (Shoutout to Dr. Shonda Corbett!) We are currently and forever obsessed with our daughter! We can’t wait to bring you home!!”

Roker’s co-hosts also shared the news on Tuesday’s episode of “Today”, noting that everyone is doing well and the family “couldn’t be happier.” They also said that the Broadcast + Cable Hall of Famer would like to go by the name “Pop-Pop” when being referred to in his new role.

“That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” “Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones said Tuesday. “How cute is that?”

“Sky’s first forecast, she’ll be doing it on Monday,” added co-host Peter Alexander.

Chef Courtney Roker and drama teacher Laga wed in 2021 and announced her pregnancy in March of 2023. Al Roker also has daughter Leila and son Nick with his current wife, author and journalist Deborah Roberts.

Sky’s arrival is welcome news for the Rokers, who have endured a series of health crises with the famed weatherman over the past year that resulted in hospitalizations, surgery and time off the air for Roker.