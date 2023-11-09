Kel Mitchell is home from the hospital after ‘genuinely frightening’ health scare

Kel Mitchell announced Thursday that he is home and recovering after he was hospitalized this week after a health scare.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” the “Good Burger” actor wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account late Wednesday evening. The post did not disclose what prompted his hospital visit.

“The scare was real, but so was the support,” he continued. “With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Representatives for Mitchell did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

TMZ was first to report Mitchell’s hospitalization Wednesday afternoon, citing a witness who said they saw Mitchell entering a Los Angeles hospital’s emergency room and described the actor as conscious and alert.

Other stars celebrated Mitchell’s return home, with fellow “All That” alum Kenan Thompson, as well as gospel singer and actress Yolanda Adams, leaving prayer emojis in the comment section of Mitchell’s recent post. Damon Wayans wrote, “Glad you’re feeling better my brother,” and Yvette Nicole Brown, said, “Glad you’re on the mend, friend!”

Mitchell is known for the ‘90s Nickelodeon show “All That” and its movie spinoff, “Good Burger.” He has openly talked about his struggle with alcohol and drug use, while experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts prompted in part by the end of his long-running show, financial struggles and the end to his marriage with Tyisha Hampton.

“I felt like I hit a wall,” he recalled in a 2015 interview with People. “I was like ‘Okay, I need to figure out what to do in my life.’”

The actor will make his return to the big screen this month for the long-awaited release of “Good Burger 2.”

Rumors about a “Good Burger” sequel have swirled for years.

Keeping the idea alive among its fan base — mostly children of the 1990s — Thompson and Mitchell reunited during a 2015 “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” episode and parodied their iconic characters of Ed and Dexter Reed. Then, in 2019, Mitchell went on to reprise his role in the Paramount+ “All That” reboot.

In recent months, as the duo began to appear together onscreen more often, talk of a sequel began to ramp up.

First came the 2022 Emmys moment where Thompson, who hosted the show, performed a surprise bit that had Mitchell asking, “You know what, can I get a Good Burger?” Thompson ended the bit exclaiming, “Sequel comin’ at ya!” Then, in a December 2022 episode of “SNL,” Thompson and Keke Palmer performed another “Good Burger” parody with Mitchell making a surprise appearance. The duo officially confirmed the sequel was on its way in March while guests on “Fallon.”

Last week, Paramount released the movie’s first trailer, which revealed a wide range of cameos, including Rob Gronkowski to Carmen Electra and Lil Rel Howery. Mitchell had shared a promotional clip of the film on his Instagram stories Wednesday morning, hours before SAG-AFTRA and the alliance representing the major Hollywood studios reached a tentative deal to end the historic, 118-day actors’ strike.

“Good Burger 2” is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.