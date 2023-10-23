Meryl Streep, husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years: ‘They have chosen lives apart’

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, seen here at the 2017 Oscars, have been separated for more than six years.

Meryl Steep and Don Gummer are no more — and have not been for a while — much like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The three-time Oscar winner and the noted American sculptor, who wed in 1978, have been separated since at least 2017.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said in a statement to Page Six on Friday.

Representatives for Streep and Gummer did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

Streep — who won Oscars for her roles in “Sophie’s Choice,” “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “The Iron Lady” — was still seen sporting her wedding ring on Friday at the Princess of Asturias Awards 2023 in Oviedo, Spain, according to Page Six and People. However, she and Gummer were only last seen stepping out together for the 2018 Academy Awards.

“The Devil Wears Prada” and “Only Murders in the Building” star was introduced to Gummer by her brother in 1978. As the story goes, the famed actor had still been grieving her late boyfriend, John Cazale, who died of cancer in the spring of that year. However, she was immediately taken with Gummer and wed the artist that September. This past September would have been their 45th wedding anniversary.

The two have remained mostly private about their relationship, but Gummer has been on hand for several of Streep’s high-profile red-carpet events. In 2012, upon accepting the best actress Oscar for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady,” she made it a point to thank her husband right away.

“First I’m going to thank Don, because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she said, tearing up.

Streep and Gummer share four children together: musician Henry Wolfe Gummer, “The Gilded Age” star Louisa Jacobson, “Mr. Robot” actor Grace Gummer (who is married to musician Mark Ronson) and “The Good Fight” actor Mamie Gummer.