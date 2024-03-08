Advertisement
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman with a braided updo and golden headband in a sleeveless black gown next to Benjamin Millepied in a black suit
Natlie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied have finaliized their divorce after 11 years of marriage, her rep says.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine Saad
Alexandra Del Rosario
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s marriage has come to an end after more than a decade, The Times has confirmed.

People reported Friday that the “May December” star, who has reportedly been separated from Millepied for months, quietly filed for divorce from the director-choreographer in July and has now finalized the split. The Oscar winner filed for divorce in Paris, where they live with their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7, The Times confirmed.

Entertainment & Arts

Representatives for Portman declined to comment further Friday and representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, first met on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 film “Black Swan.” Millepied — a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet — served as a choreographer and advisor.

Entertainment & Arts

Shortly after meeting, the Oscar winner and the L.A. Dance Project co-founder announced they were engaged and expecting a baby boy together. The couple welcomed Aleph in 2011.

The “Black Swan” collaborators married in August 2012 in a private ceremony in Big Sur.

Entertainment & Arts

The split comes amid cheating rumors that have dogged the couple since last May when the French outlet Voici claimed the “Dune: Part Two” choreographer had an extramarital affair. A source told People in June that the affair “was short-lived and it is over” and that Millepied regarded it as “an enormous mistake.”

However, dealing with the onslaught was “initially really tough” for Portman, but friends rallied around the “Thor: Love and Thunder” star and helped get her through the worst of it, a friend of the couple told the magazine on Friday.

“Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work,” the friend said.

Awards

While neither has spoken publicly about the cheating allegations or subsequent separation rumors, Portman was confronted with the narratives swirling around them in a February interview with Vanity Fair. However, she responded by saying, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

The Angel City FC soccer team co-owner is said to be prioritizing her children during the split and is working on several projects, including the Guy Ritchie film “Fountain of Youth” and her limited TV series “Lady in the Lake.”

