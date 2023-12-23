Director Christopher Landon leaves embattled ‘Scream VII’ project

A tumultuous time for the upcoming “Scream VII” continued Saturday as the film’s director, Christopher Landon, announced he has left the project.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Landon’s departure follows the news of the film losing its two leads, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, in the last month. Barrera was dropped from the project by production company Spyglass Media Group after Barrera shared pro-Palestinian comments online.

Advertisement

News of Ortega also leaving the project came shortly after Barrera’s exit, though it was reported that discussion over Ortega’s departure had already been well underway.

Landon came to the franchise as a rising figure in the horror world, having made 2017’s “Happy Death Day,” its 2019 sequel and 2020’s “Freaky.”

The two actors played sisters in “Scream VI.” When that film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was released earlier this year it earned a franchise-best $44.5 million on its way to becoming the highest domestic grossing film in the history of the series with nearly $170 million.

Melissa Barrera, left, and Jenna Ortega in the movie “Scream VI.” (Philippe Bossé / Paramount Pictures)

The “Scream” series dates back to the 1996 original, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. With its knowing style that plays on the tropes of horror movies as a self-conscious aspect of its own storytelling, the series has earned a dedicated fan base among horror aficionados.

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world,” Landon concluded the posts announcing his departure. “What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Advertisement

A representative for Spyglass Media could not be immediately reached for comment.