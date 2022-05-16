Machine Gun Kelly sparks Megan Fox marriage rumors and talk of an ‘unborn child’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s romance got even more cryptic Sunday night after the pop-punk musician’s performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly ignited rumors about their relationship status by referencing marriage and their “unborn child.” Up until then, Fox was believed only to be his fiancée.

Before performing his song “Twin Flame,” from his latest album, “Mainstream Sellout,” Kelly dedicated it to Fox, saying, “I wrote this song for my wife.” He also wished the “Transformers” and “New Girl” star a happy birthday.

Machine Gun Kelly performs “Twin Flame” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

“And this is for our unborn child,” Kelly said toward the end of the song. In the background, a heartbeat was heard before Kelly sang, “Go to sleep / I’ll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free.”

Kelly later took to Twitter to express his heartache and wrote, “broke my heart to sing the end of that song.”

He added: “I recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight.”

When “Twin Flame” was first released, fans shared several theories about the heartbeat in the song. Some pointed out that it may represent Kelly’s father, who died in July 2020, while others have insisted that it refers to an unconfirmed pregnancy for Fox, who has previously described Kelly as her “twin flame.”

Representatives for the musician did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

During an Instagram Live in March, Kelly wondered whether anyone “would pick up on” the heartbeat.

“So I’m going to plead the fifth on that one and just let you guys have that to guess what it is,” Kelly said, according to Page Six. “But yeah … that’s a rough one to talk about.”

As for the mention of Fox as his “wife,” it’s still not clear if they had a secret wedding like close friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently did.

The couple met on the set of 2021’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and got engaged in January. They’ve repeatedly made headlines for their very public displays of affection and for sharing graphic details about their relationship, including consuming each other’s blood “for ritual purposes only.”

Kelly shares daughter Casie Baker with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, while Fox has three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.