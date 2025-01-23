2025 Oscar nominations list

The wait is almost over — nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced Thursday.

“Wicked” actor Bowen Yang and “Bottoms” star Rachel Sennott will be on hand to reveal the nominees for all 23 categories in a presentation that will be streamed live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater starting at 5:30 a.m.

Awards prognosticators, including Times columnist Glenn Whipp, expect Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” to lead the field with up to 13 nominations. The film could potentially set a new record for most nominations earned by an international film, surpassing “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) and “Roma” (2018), which earned 10 nominations each.

Advertisement

“The Brutalist,” “Conclave” and “Wicked” also are expected to be among the top nominees.

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars were originally scheduled to be announced Jan. 17 but were postponed amid the multiple wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles. While the delay extended the voting period for the nominations, the 97th Oscars ceremony will still be held March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with a live telecast on ABC and Hulu.

This story will be updated.