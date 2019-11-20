Lizzo could tweet only in all-caps after scoring 8 Grammy nominations

Suffice to say Lizzo is feeling good as hell after scoring eight Grammy nominations.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker leads the field ahead of her fellow newbies: anti-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country-rap superstar Lil Nas X, who nabbed six nods each. Shortly after singer-songwriters Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha announced the nominations Wednesday, Lizzo posted on Twitter to express her gratitude and excitement in all caps.

“THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” music’s patron saint of self-care wrote at the outset of a shouty tweet storm.

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

Lizzo and Eilish made history by landing nominations in all of the Grammys’ top four general categories: record, album, song and best new artist — a rare distinction achieved by multiple acts for the first time in the awards show’s 62-year run. Lizzo was also recognized in the pop solo performance and R&B performance categories for “Truth Hurts” and “Exactly How I Feel,” respectively.

Advertisement

“I LOVE YOU,” she later tweeted. “LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY”

I LOVE YOU



LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY https://t.co/2hoEydt4Oj — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

The “Cuz I Love You” artist also extended her thanks to her 6.3 million Instagram followers, sharing her celebration plans and posting a photo of herself crying on an airplane. Caps-lock was still on.

“IM ON A FLIGHT TO THE STATES... IM [GOING TO] DRINK CHAMPAGNE AND CRY HAPPY TEARS OF APPRECIATION AND LOVE,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “WE ARE ALL WINNERS.”

A screenshot of Lizzo’s Instagram story. (Lizzo / Instagram)

Advertisement

A screenshot of Lizzo’s Instagram story. (Lizzo / Instagram)

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, with Keys returning to host for a second year.