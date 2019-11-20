Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Igor’ snubbed in Grammy album category

Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator performs at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November. His acclaimed album “Igor” was snubbed in the Grammy album of the year category.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Randall RobertsStaff Writer 
Nov. 20, 2019
7:39 AM
Where’s “Igor”? Not where he should be, if social media is any indication.

The acclaimed album by rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator was one of the year’s surprise breakouts, an inventive, commercially successful work that debuted at No. 1 on the album charts. But despite the critical kudos and Tyler’s memorable blond bowl-cut wig, Grammy voters skipped over “Igor” for a best album nomination. It only landed one nod, and that was in the rap album category.

That didn’t sit well with the artist’s fans, many of whom have followed Tyler since his days as the loose-cannon founder of Los Angeles collective Odd Future.

Needless to say, they took to Twitter to register their complaints.

The outrage, though, wasn’t only due to the perceived snub. For many hardcore rap fans, Tyler, the Creator’s album isn’t even a rap album. It’s more an R&B album.

Others were baffled that Lil Nas X earned an album of the year nomination for a 7-song EP, and that the release, “7,” was the sole rap album to earn a nod in a major category.

The good news? The best rap album category is often broadcast during the prime time ceremony, which means that if Tyler, the Creator comes out victorious, we’ll no doubt be treated to a memorable acceptance speech.

Randall Roberts
Randall Roberts is a staff writer covering music and pens the weekly California Sounds column for the Los Angeles Times.
