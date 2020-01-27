Southern California radio stations will go silent at noon in honor of Kobe Bryant

The Southern California Broadcasters Assn. is asking its members to observe a synchronized moment of silence in honor of late local hero Kobe Bryant.

The radio silence, set to occur at noon Pacific time on Monday, will last for one minute and eight seconds — a nod to the Laker star’s original jersey number, 8. The organization also provided additional instructions on how stations should approach coverage of Bryant’s death throughout the day.

The basketball icon died early Sunday in a Calabasas helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The SCBA’s call to action urged broadcasters to keep listeners informed about the forthcoming tribute, airing reminders “at least once every 30 minutes,” while “talking about this tragedy” and “capturing the mood and feeling of the LA sports world and your listeners in their individual way.”

“All stations in all markets are requested to participate,” read an announcement posted to the SCBA website. “The following guidelines below will help each station prepare for this united front of silence for Kobe and what he meant to everyone in Southern California.”

Stations will also air a scripted intro segment prepping audiences for the quiet: “Right now all LA radio stations are now broadcasting 1:08 minute silence for LA Sports Legend, Kobe Bryant.”

Upon news of his sudden passing, thousands of Angelenos gathered outside the Staples Center to salute Bryant on his home turf. Reports of his death spurred stunned and heartbroken reactions from the likes of Bob Iger, Barack Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as his fellow athletes Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

Federal investigators are still seeking answers about the chopper crash, and as of Sunday night, officials shut down roads leading to the site due to a heavy influx of grieving visitors trying to access it.

A moment of silence was also observed at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, where several artists paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter by referencing them in performances or featuring Lakers jerseys in their sets. Host Alicia Keys kicked off the show on a solemn note with a moving speech, addressing the evening’s unanticipated energy shift.

“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers.”

