Music

Plácido Domingo, once opera’s biggest star, has been hospitalized in Mexico with coronavirus

(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
March 29, 2020
3:53 PM
Plácido Domingo has been hospitalized in Mexico with complications related to COVID-19, Opera News reported on March 28.

In a press statement, a spokesperson for the opera singer reported that he is in stable condition but will remain the hospital for “as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery.”

The 79-year-old announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in a Facebook post March 22 and reported he had been experiencing fever and cough symptoms.

“Together we can fight the virus and stop the current worldwide crisis so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he wrote. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

On March 10, Los Angeles Opera said its investigation of Domingo, their former general director and once opera’s biggest star, found sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. Previously, the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera performers, released findings of its own sexual harassment investigation, concluding that Domingo engaged in ​“inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
