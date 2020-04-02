The best Adam Schlesinger songs you didn’t know he wrote

Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter-singer-musician who died April 1 from complications of the coronavirus, left behind a deeply admired musical legacy.

While songs from his band Fountains of Wayne, including “Utopia Parkway” and “All Kinds of Time,” reached a relatively narrow audience — “Stacy’s Mom” being the notable exception — Schlesinger also did behind-the-scenes work in film, theater and TV that was loved by millions who might never have known his name.

For example: “That Thing You Do!,” from Tom Hanks’ 1996 directorial debut of the same name, earned Schlesinger an Oscar nomination for original song. “Way Back Into Love” was the focal song in the 2007 Hugh Grant-Drew Barrymore rom-com “Music & Lyrics.” He wrote for Broadway and the Tony Awards.

And then there was his work written with Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and others on more than 150 songs for the CW musical comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Here are some of those songs and a few more fun tunes from Schlesinger, who died at age 52.

‘Utopia Parkway’ by Fountains of Wayne

‘Someone’s Gonna Break Your Heart’ by Fountains of Wayne

‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne

‘Way Back Into Love’ from the movie ‘Music & Lyrics’

‘That Thing You Do!’ from the movie of the same name

‘Don’t Be a Lawyer’ from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

‘Sex With a Stranger’ from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

‘The Darkness/You Stupid Bitch’ from the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert