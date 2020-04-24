New Kids on the Block throw a star-studded virtual ‘House Party’ for COVID-19 relief

A little quarantine can’t stop the New Kids on the Block from throwing a massive party with their famous friends.

On Friday, the band dropped its new song, “House Party,” featuring Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks and Naughty By Nature — all of whom make cameos from their homes in the music video, which doubles as a social-distancing PSA.

“For those about to lose their minds, we gotta remember that in the worst of times, we can make the best of times,” Donnie Wahlberg says at the top of the video, backed by Boyz II Men’s smooth vocals.

Also featured in the star-studded montage are Nicole Scherzinger, Carrie Underwood, Ken Jeong, Derek Hough, Jenny McCarthy, Kid ‘N Play and Mark Wahlberg, who each contributed their own goofy home videos, busting a move by themselves — or with their families — in isolation.

“Everybody — no matter who they were or what they’re doing — stopped everything and just jumped on,” Donnie Wahlberg said, explaining how the project came together on “Good Morning America” Friday. “It was a process to record it around the country, and to shoot the video with no cameras and social distancing. … Everybody just volunteered their time.”

“It’s 9 o’clock / Ain’t got nothing else but time,” Donnie Wahlberg muses in the first verse. “I think I’m gonna lose my mind / Don’t leave it all behind / Will it stop? / I can’t take this … no more / Wanna go back to before / I think I’mma bust on out the door.”

“But it’s safe inside now,” Joey McIntyre counters. “We’re gonna turn the lights down / Don’t you wanna let your feelings go? / Live our lives now / We’re gonna pump it real loud / Don’t say no, girl, here we go.”

In addition to encouraging fans to stay at home, all net proceeds from the track will benefit No Kid Hungry’s efforts to help communities facing food insecurity amid the coronavirus crisis.

Plus, the pop group is selling “House Party” merchandise — including T-shirts ($25), tank tops ($25) and hoodies ($50) — with 100% of profits going to No Kid Hungry.

Did someone say DANCE PARTY?! We're going to be blasting @NKOTB's new song #HouseParty all weekend long! All the proceeds from the single go to charity @nokidhungry! 🎶 https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/m2Vj4sW16H — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 24, 2020

But wait — there’s more.

The charity also is auctioning off an opportunity to spend a night on tour with New Kids on the Block once live events become safe again. Blockheads can enter their bids here for a chance to win the experience “and so many other perks” on May 8.

“We’re all feeling nervous and scared and frustrated,” Wahlberg said on “GMA.” “And this is a chance to just let it all go and have a party.”