After footage of Ukrainians rocking out to Bon Jovi goes viral, the band salutes them

Bon Jovi saluted Ukraine this week after footage of Ukrainian civilians preparing for war to the tune of “It’s My Life” went viral on social media.

In the clip — which has amassed more than 2 million views on Twitter alone — dozens of community members in Odessa, Ukraine, rock out to the Bon Jovi anthem while filling sandbags on a beach and loading them into an orange truck. One person can even be seeing playing the drums on a makeshift stage while Jon Bon Jovi’s gruff voice blasts from the speakers.

After Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, tagged Bon Jovi in a video of the people of Odessa gathering “fortifications & getting ready to fight,” the rock band responded Tuesday with a poignant lyric from the 2000 hit.

“This is for the ones who stood their ground...” the group tweeted along with the video and the hashtag #SlavaUkraini, which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, a crowd of Ukrainians thanked Bon Jovi for its support in a follow-up video filmed at the same Odessa beach.

“Big Thanks @BonJovi from free citizens of Independent Ukraine, who united for the sake of one goal - to protect our city and our country,” the clip was captioned. At the end of the video, the civilians cheer and shout, “It’s! My! Life!”

The members of Bon Jovi are among several entertainment luminaries who have supported Ukraine via social media posts, award show statements, donation campaigns and blue-and-gold solidarity pins since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country last month.

In February, former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider similarly approved of Ukrainians using his song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a battle cry during the invasion.

Other stars who have shown up for Ukraine in recent weeks include Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who raised more than $35 million for Ukraine relief; Brian Cox, who condemned the war at the Screen Actors Guild Awards; and Benedict Cumberbatch, who expressed a desire to house Ukrainian refugees.

“This is what I’m trying to do to show that I’m standing side by side with my brothers and sisters who are going through this,” actor Cumberbatch said earlier this month at the BAFTAs. “But we all need ... to do more than wear a badge.”