K-pop star Yohan of boy band TST dies at age 28

K-pop star Yohan, a member of the South Korean boy band TST, has died at age 28.

In a statement obtained Tuesday by fan site AllKPop, the group’s record label, KJ Entertainment, confirmed Yohan’s death. At the request of Yohan’s loved ones, a cause of death has not been disclosed.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news,” read the statement. “On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”

Kim Jeong-hwan, who performed under the name Yohan, launched his music career in 2013 as part of the band NOM (No Other Man) before joining TST (also known as Top Secret) in 2017, according to a report from the Guardian. TST’s biggest hits include “Paradise,” “Mind Control” and “Wake Up.” The six-piece group’s latest single, “Countdown,” was released in January.

Surviving members of the group include Yonghyeon, Wooyoung, Ain, Junghoon and K.

Yohan is one of multiple K-pop luminaries to have died at a young age within the last year. In October 2019, singer and actress Sulli was found dead in her Seongnam home at 25. In November 2019, Kara’s Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home at 28.