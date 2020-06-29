Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Katy Perry ‘just crashed’ as career shifted during Orlando Bloom breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Singer Katy Perry says her high-profile split in 2017 with actor Orlando Bloom contributed to her downward spiral. The two are now expecting a baby girl.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 29, 2020
9:42 AM
Singer Katy Perry is continuing to speak candidly about her struggles with mental health as she reflects on the “dark times” that preceded her forthcoming album.

In a recent interview with Canada’s “Q on CBC,” the “Daisies” artist opened up about relying on hope, faith and gratitude after her career and personal life took a turn. Contributing to the downward spiral was her high-profile 2017 split with actor Orlando Bloom — with whom she is now happily expecting a baby girl.

“It literally broke me in half,” Perry said Friday. “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who’s now my baby-daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off of the next record, and the record didn’t get me high anymore. ...

“I just crashed. And it was a good crash. It was a necessary brokenness. It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

Singer Katy Perry says she wrote many of her biggest hits “in the worst place” of her life.

At one point, Perry said she might have attempted to take her own life after the smallest shift in her career trajectory felt “seismic” to her. She also credited her relationship with God and “something bigger than me” with keeping her on track and giving her purpose.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she continued. “But I found the ways to be grateful, and every morning ... I wake up, and I say, ‘Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful in every way.’”

Perry’s sixth studio album debuts Aug. 14.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

