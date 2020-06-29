Katy Perry ‘just crashed’ as career shifted during Orlando Bloom breakup

Singer Katy Perry is continuing to speak candidly about her struggles with mental health as she reflects on the “dark times” that preceded her forthcoming album.

In a recent interview with Canada’s “Q on CBC,” the “Daisies” artist opened up about relying on hope, faith and gratitude after her career and personal life took a turn. Contributing to the downward spiral was her high-profile 2017 split with actor Orlando Bloom — with whom she is now happily expecting a baby girl.

“It literally broke me in half,” Perry said Friday. “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who’s now my baby-daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off of the next record, and the record didn’t get me high anymore. ...

“I just crashed. And it was a good crash. It was a necessary brokenness. It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

× Singer Katy Perry says she wrote many of her biggest hits “in the worst place” of her life.

At one point, Perry said she might have attempted to take her own life after the smallest shift in her career trajectory felt “seismic” to her. She also credited her relationship with God and “something bigger than me” with keeping her on track and giving her purpose.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that, I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she continued. “But I found the ways to be grateful, and every morning ... I wake up, and I say, ‘Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful in every way.’”

Perry’s sixth studio album debuts Aug. 14.

