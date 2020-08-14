Gone but never forgotten, Selena gets a dazzling tribute at the Premios Juventud

Recording artists Danna Paola, Natti Natasha, Greeicy and Ally Brooke joined forces Thursday night for a dazzling tribute to late Tejano music icon Selena at the 2020 Premios Juventud awards ceremony.

Shimmering in sparkly, Selena-inspired costumes, the four singers delivered an energetic medley of Selena hits, celebrating her legacy 25 years after her death. The stunning performance included covers of “Como La Flor,” “La Carcacha,” “Amor Prohibido,” Baila Esta Cumbia” and “Fotos y Recuerdos.”

Mexican singer-actress Paola kicked the performance off with an upbeat rendition of “Como La Flor,” while Dominican singer-songwriter Natasha sang “La Carcacha,” former Fifth Harmony member Brooke sang “Amor Prohibido” and Colombian singer-actress Greeicy covered “Baila Esta Cumbia.”

“Another dream come true to pay tribute to an artist who touched us all with her excellence and music,” Natasha wrote in Spanish on Instagram after the show. “Singing her songs is an honor for me. The great and eternal [Selena].”

"#Selena you will continue to inspire us even as the years go by,” Greeicy wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “I stole these photos from @nattinatasha with whom it was a pleasure to share this stage as well as my colleagues @dannapaola and @allybrooke! A pleasure, girls.”

After the tribute, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G presented Selena’s brother, music producer A.B. Quintanilla III, with a couple of Music Legacy awards, which he dedicated to “two very important people” — his mother and father.

The 2020 Premios Juventud featured a mix of virtual and limited in-person performances from Pitbull, Ozuna, the Wailers, Cedella and Skip Marley, Pedro Capó, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Camilo, Kany García, Llane, Grupo Firme, Natanael Cano, CNCO, Cristian Castro, Gloria Trevi and more.

“LOVE THESE GIRLS!!” Brooke wrote on Instagram after the show. “It was an honor paying tribute to my HERO, Selena, tonight with these AMAZING women!! She is why I am here, why I chose to go after my dreams. REINAS!”

Among this year’s winners were Anuel AA, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who took home the most awards of the night. Watch the entire tribute to Selena below.