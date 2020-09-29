Bad Bunny drops glow-in-the-dark Crocs, featuring a ‘zona de perreo’ charm

Personally, Yo [Llevo] Lo Que Me Da La Gana.

Now, it looks like that might include … glow-in-the-dark Crocs?

Puerto Rican reggaeton icon and international star Bad Bunny dropped his latest collaboration on Tuesday morning, this time with the foam clog shoes brand.

The rapper’s signature, limited edition shoes feature Jibbitz charms inspired by his February “YHLQMDLG” album, which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” (“I Do What I Want” in Spanish.)

“Precaución: Zona de perreo,” one reads — “Caution: Twerking zone.”

The charms also include the artist’s signature bunny logo, a fire emoji, a planet and stars. The shoes themselves, which come in white or green, have just hit shelves and are going for $60, according to Hypebeast.

“I believe in being honest and not limiting myself, which is also something that represents Crocs, and this is the message that I always want to be sure to send to my fans,” Bad Bunny said in an official statement. “As a longtime fan, creating my own design for Crocs was really fun. I hope to inspire others to have fun in their own ways with the personal style that makes them happy. ”

The rapper has been known to rock Crocs in quarantine as well as on stage.

Tuesday was a big day for Bad Bunny: He also is among the leading nominees for the 2020 Latin Grammy awards, announced this morning. He racked up nine nominations, topped only by J. Balvin’s 13 nods, and was nominated twice for album of the year.

Both the Colombian Balvin and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will compete for album of the year with solo LPs and their collaborative “Oasis” duo album.

Their laundry list of nominations, along with Ozuna’s eight nods, represent a marked shift from last year’s awards, when the reggaeton genre was notably overlooked.