Mama Barbie! Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

Yeah, that’s that super baby — Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child.

The “Super Bass” rapper gave birth Wednesday in Los Angeles, The Times has confirmed. No additional birth details were immediately available. As of Thursday, Minaj had not commented on social media about her new baby.

It’s the first child for the 37-year-old artist and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. She and Petty got married in October last year after about a year together. They had previously dated when the “Bang Bang” rapper was 16 and living in Queens.

Minaj, whose full name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, announced her pregnancy on social media in July with a series of bikini-clad photos taken by photographer David LaChapelle.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” the rapper wrote on Instagram back then. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Last year, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist sent her legion of fans — known as Barbies or Barbz — into frenzy mode when she announced that she would be retiring from music to have a family. She later said the since-deleted tweet was referring to her fifth studio album.