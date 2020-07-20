Nicki Minaj is pregnant — and she has the bikini photos to prove it

“Preggers.”

That was all Nicki Minaj had to say Monday morning as she announced her pregnancy with pictures on Instagram.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” the rapper added a couple of pictures later. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

No information about her due date was offered up, though the pink sofa might be a hint as to the baby’s gender.

Either that or pink simply matched Minaj’s belly-bearing fashions.

Minaj certainly styled it up for her pregnancy photos. Rocking yellow hair and blue hair in the pics, Minaj wears bikinis with elaborate and colorful embellishments, including fringe on the bottoms in one photo.

Minaj, 37, and beau Kenneth “Zoo” Petty got married in October after about a year together. They had previously dated when the “Bang Bang” rapper was 16 and living in Queens.